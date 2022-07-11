Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.