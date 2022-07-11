Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

