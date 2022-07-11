AnRKey X ($ANRX) Achieves Market Cap of $944,216.19

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $944,216.19 and $56,534.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
  • CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

