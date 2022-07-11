Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.08 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $74.08 million and $591,834.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00019361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

