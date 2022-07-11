Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $274.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

