Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.43

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,280,155 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.