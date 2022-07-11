ARMOR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,923.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $33,923.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

