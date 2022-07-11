Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.57. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

