Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.68. 6,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.