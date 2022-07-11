Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.31.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
See Also
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.