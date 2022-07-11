ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €630.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €630.00 ($656.25) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($979.17) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($494.79) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.