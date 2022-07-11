AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €27.00 ($28.13).
OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at 43.90 on Thursday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 43.90 and a 12-month high of 44.83.
