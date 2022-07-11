Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 8.4%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 6,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $717.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

