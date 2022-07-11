Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.06 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

