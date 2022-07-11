AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of T opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

