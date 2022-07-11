Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 284,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,082,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$506.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($1.11). The company had revenue of C$50.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

