Automata Network (ATA) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and $4.61 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.