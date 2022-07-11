Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.