Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 201,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

