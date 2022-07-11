AXEL Market Cap Reaches $46.44 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $46.44 million and $32,571.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004093 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00121047 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

