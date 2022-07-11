Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

