AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

