AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
