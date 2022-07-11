AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $42.55. AZZ shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AZZ’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

