Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.14

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Banner alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.