Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $9.79. Baozun shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

