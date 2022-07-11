Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $52.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

