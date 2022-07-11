Barclays Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $333.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.94.

LLY stock opened at $330.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.85. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

