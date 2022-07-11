Barclays Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 280

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 280 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

