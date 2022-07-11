Barclays Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.