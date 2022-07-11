Barclays Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $33.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

