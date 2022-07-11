Barclays Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Barclays set a €14.50 ($15.10) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €12.70 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.63) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.96 ($14.54) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.32 and a 200-day moving average of €12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 12-month high of €15.72 ($16.38). The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.