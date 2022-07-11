Barclays Trims DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

