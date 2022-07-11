Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

