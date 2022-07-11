Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.13

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $3.42 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,462,640 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

