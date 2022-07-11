Berenberg Bank Increases Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 280

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £310.11 million and a P/E ratio of 258.75. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

