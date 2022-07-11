Berenberg Bank Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 150

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.67 ($2.10).

HOC stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.01) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a market cap of £428.06 million and a P/E ratio of 833.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.21.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

