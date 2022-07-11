Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:BIDS opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Bidstack Group has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.15 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £27.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

