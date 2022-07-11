BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $562,279 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.