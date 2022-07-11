BinaryX Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.23 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $112.39 or 0.00564018 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $227.36 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005480 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00175686 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

