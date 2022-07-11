Bismuth Trading Down 37.1% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.11 million and $2,725.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

