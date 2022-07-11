BitBall Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $643,392.23 and approximately $6,722.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,454.65 or 0.99947841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00043278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

