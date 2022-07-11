BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $566.60 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009841 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004694 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

