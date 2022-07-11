BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 82,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,130 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

