Blocknet Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,839,989 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

