Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 30,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,737,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,615,243.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,280.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 74,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,694.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 39,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.50.

On Thursday, April 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 35,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$21,477.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

Shares of BAU stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.60. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.79.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.