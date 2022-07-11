Bread Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.74 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $3.74 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

