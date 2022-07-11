Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

AVGO stock traded down $16.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,364. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.81 and a 200 day moving average of $577.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

