Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 525

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.36).

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.30) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 401.30 ($4.86) on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.30. The company has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,013.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,101.96). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,515.35).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

