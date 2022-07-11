Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $23.11

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.