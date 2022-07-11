Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT at $20.90

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.33) to €16.90 ($17.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

JCDXF stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

