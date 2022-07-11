Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $60.50

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

